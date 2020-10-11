George Lapointe has my vote for mayor of Hallowell. I met him through my wife and have been a fan of his ever since. He has significant leadership experience, in government, the private sector, and with nonprofits, and a proven record in managing budgets, personnel issues and strategic planning. He’s a business owner, but always has time to help others. In addition to city work, he is chair of a credit union board, and past chair of his church’s board. He also volunteers to welcome immigrants and help them thrive in central Maine.

People don’t realize how much he contributes because he is humble. He’s a true team player who doesn’t like to take credit. He’s is an active listener who is inclusive and passionate about diversity and moving Hallowell forward. I hope you will join me in voting for George for mayor of Hallowell.

Chris Abate

Hallowell

