To the Chelsea, Whitefield, Jefferson and Nobleboro residents, I am a lifelong resident of Maine with two high-schoolers who are also athletes. My husband and I hold schooling as a top priority for our children. We have encouraged both to do athletics, after-school activities and jobs for physical and mental health, as well as building them a foundation in team work and responsibility.

COVID policies set forth in this state and our region are creating panic and depression for so many. Sadly, our children are taking the brunt of these overreaching policies. Mental health decline is the greatest amongst children and young adults. However they have the lowest amount of cases in the state. Does that make sense to any of you?

We need to elect a representative on Nov. 3 that has our children’s back on this issue. Please consider Michael Lemelin for House of Representatives.

Crystal Blake-Parlin

Jefferson

