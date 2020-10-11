KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory Sunday that ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

Josh Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson added a field goal a few minutes later, and Mahomes was intercepted on fourth down to set up another touchdown by Jacobs that make it 40-24 with 5:26 left.

Mahomes led the Chiefs quickly downfield, hitting Travis Kelce for a touchdown and Darrel Williams for the 2-point conversion. But after the Raiders (3-2) recovered the squib quick, Jacobs rumbled for a first down as the Chiefs (4-1) used up their timeouts, and Carr sneaked for a first down on fourth-and-1 near midfield with 2 minutes left to allow Las Vegas to end its five-game skid against Kansas City.

The Chiefs had won seven in a row over their longtime rival at Arrowhead Stadium, where Carr had been especially bad in losing each of his six starts. But he was simply spectacular with a relatively quiet 17,000 fans in the building, helping to guide the Raiders to their first win in Kansas City since Oct. 28, 2012.

Mahomes spent the entire game trying to escape the Las Vegas pass rush, which manhandled the Chiefs offensive line. He finished with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns, along with an interception. Kelce had 108 yards receiving.

STEELERS 38, EAGLES 29: Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns, including the clincher with 2:59 remaining, and host Pittsburgh improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

Carson Wentz threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off twice, both times by Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson, as the Eagles fell to 1-3-1.

RAMS 30, WASHINGTON 10: Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to lead visiting Los Angeles (4-1), and quarterback Alex Smith played for the first time for Washington (1-4) in almost two years since a gruesome injury put his career in jeopardy.

Smith entered when new starting quarterback Kyle Allen injured his left arm. He was 9 of 17 for 37 yards on the same field he was carted off on Nov. 18, 2018, before undergoing 17 surgeries to repair the injury.

“It’s just spectacular to see him back on a football field,” said former Washington QB Joe Thiesmann, who broke his right leg in similar fashion 33 years to the day before Smith was injured. “I’m so thrilled and excited for him.”

TEXANS 30, JAGUARS 14: Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns, and host Houston (1-4) won its first game under interim coach Romeo Crennel, who at 73 became the oldest head coach in NFL history.

The Jaguars (1-4), who were missing three defensive starters because of injuries, have dropped four in a row since their season-opening win against Indianapolis.

RAVENS 27, BENGALS 3: Baltimore (4-1) sacked Joe Burrow seven times, forced the rookie into a pair of turnovers and effectively stuffed Cincinnati’s running game in a meticulous victory over the visiting Bengals (1-3-1).

PANTHERS 23, FALCONS 16: Teddy Bridgewater passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and Carolina (3-2) held on for a victory in Atlanta.

The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997, turning up the heat even more on their embattled coach, Dan Quinn.

CARDINALS 30, JETS 10: Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins as visiting Arizona (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak, further putting Jets Coach Adam Gase’s future in jeopardy after an 0-5 start.

