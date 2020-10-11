LITCHFIELD – Elizabeth “Bettie” Miller, 89, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully with family by her side on Oct. 7, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House.

Born on Jan. 15, 1931 in Kingfield to James and Edna Packard, Bettie grew up in Kingfield. During high school, Bettie participated in a variety of activities including basketball where she was an All Star her senior year. Upon graduating in 1949 she was trained as a hairdresser and worked in the Boston area where she met Phillip Miller. They were married on Dec. 9, 1950 and were together until his death in 2010.

Bettie was a supportive Navy wife who took care of the home front while Phillip was out to sea. She traveled around the world with her husband and children spending time in Italy, the Phillipines and a number of locations in the United States.

As a mother, Bettie was involved with her children’s activities. These included being a cub scout den mother, girl scout leader, and assisting in baseball practice. During her life her hobbies included bowling, shuffleboard, playing cards, crocheting, fishing and going to the Maine State Music Theatre. In the last few years she has enjoyed playing cards at the Litchfield Senior Center and crocheting winter hats to donate to needy families.

She is survived by two sons, William Miller and his wife Monica of Ruskin, Fla. and Scott Miller of Tuscon, Ariz., her daughter, Mary Whitten of Litchfield; her six grandchildren, Jessica Kohl, Jolene Boyer, Jennifer Filter, Jaime Miller, Robert Whitten, and Aaron Whitten; a great-grandchild, Levi Whitten; her brother, Harvey Packard and his wife Sherry of Eustis Ridge, her sister, Joan Rufus of Litchfield, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave, Gardiner. Guests will be asked to please remain mindful of current physical distancing and mask wearing procedures. Internment will occur later at the National Cemetery at Bushnell in Florida with her husband Phillip.

Her children would like to thank the Androscoggin Hospice House, Maine General Hospice, and friends of the family for the care they provided their Mom during the last few weeks of her life.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of Staples Funeral Home Website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

Androscoggin Hospice House,

Development Office,

15 Strawberry Avenue,

Lewiston, ME 04240.

