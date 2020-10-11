BUXTON – Patricia W. Tillson, 95, of Parker Farm Road passed away Friday morning Oct. 9, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Manchester, May 14, 1925, the daughter of Stanley and Arline Wentworth Ware. She graduated from Morse Memorial High School and attended Farmington State Teachers College. She worked for many years for Casco Bank and Trust and York National Bank as a bank teller.Patricia has been a resident of Buxton for over 60 years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, family pig roast in Sidney and the annual Christmas Eve party that was held at her home for her family for over 50 years. She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, LeRoy Tillson Jr.; two brothers, Kenneth and Sherman Ware, two sisters, Marjorie and Evelyn Ware; and a special daughter-in-law, Bonny Tillson. Survivors include two sons, Patrick Tillson of Buxton, and Leroy Tillson of Embden and wife Deanna, three daughters, Susan Whitney of Standish and husband Wayne, Kathy Ehrenborg of York and husband Michael, and Marjorie Latuscha of New Gloucester and husband Gary; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Friends and relatives may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 17, at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills). Those desiring private viewing due to Covid please call 929-8200 for an appointment. A 1 p.m. funeral service will follow at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Saturday Oct. 24, at South Buxton Cemetery (Woodman Sec) at 11 a.m. Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.cpom. Memorial contributionsBuxton Rescue174 Portland Rd.,Buxton, ME 04094

