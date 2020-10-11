ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Shirley Petherbridge, of Rochester, N.Y., passed away Sept. 28, 2020, at the age of 86.

She was predeceased by her parents, George Edward and Josie Palmer; brother, Rev. Philip Palmer; daughter-in-law, Carol.

She is survived by her husband, David; children, Philip (Lisa), Ronald, and Diane Petherbridge; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Palmer, Jane Ives, and Peggy Petherbridge.

Shirley graduated from Hallowell High School in 1952 and later from Nazareth College with a degree in social work. She was a longtime member of Asbury First United Methodist Church and previously a member of Cox Memorial UMC.

Shirley loved summers at camp in Maine, family visits, gardening, painting, skiing, tennis, and playing bass clarinet with the New Horizons Band of Rochester and the Hallowell Community Band.

She had a gift of making everyone feel special. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A service will be held next summer when her ashes are buried in the family plot in Hallowell Cemetery.

To share a memory of Shirley or send a condolence to the family visit crawfordfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Alzheimer’s Association

435 E. Henrietta Rd.

Rochester, NY 14620

Guest Book