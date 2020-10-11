A 29-year-old man died Saturday night in Hollis after his truck struck a tree, police said Sunday.

Garrett Johnson, of Parsonsfield, was driving west on Plains Road around 10:30 p.m. when his 2011 GMC Sierra left the road and hit a tree, Maine State Police said in a news release. Hollis Rescue pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

Police say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. A Maine State Police investigation is ongoing.

