A 29-year-old man died Saturday night in Hollis after his truck struck a tree, police said Sunday.
Garrett Johnson, of Parsonsfield, was driving west on Plains Road around 10:30 p.m. when his 2011 GMC Sierra left the road and hit a tree, Maine State Police said in a news release. Hollis Rescue pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.
Police say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. A Maine State Police investigation is ongoing.
