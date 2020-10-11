As an Augusta city councilor, I’m concerned about the revenue shortfalls Maine will be facing and the impacts that could have on our local municipal budgets. Important programs, including the homestead exemption, revenue sharing and general purpose aid to schools, all help keep property taxes down. We need legislators who will work hard to make sure we take a responsible approach to budgeting and will keep these property tax relief programs in place.

That’s why I’m voting for Sen. Matt Pouliot. He’s a business owner and knows the negative impact increased taxes would have on Mainers. Sen. Pouliot is a proven, responsible legislator who does his research and works hard. He’s the person I want working for us as our state deals with the upcoming budget shortfall.

Join me in voting for Matt Pouliot this fall, we need his trusted, experienced leadership at the state house now more than ever.

 

Kevin Judkins

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles