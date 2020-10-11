I would like to congratulate Freihofer’s Baking Co. of Fairfield for having mandatory masks before entering the store.
So many other stores say it cannot be enforced. However, “no shirt, no shoes, no pets” — why not no masks?
These small stores, no six feet, no masks, can be dangerous for us “old timers.”
Jeanette Gehrke
Anson
