I first met George Lapointe when I taught his sons in second grade. I was impressed then, as I am now, by three things:

• George’s willingness to take time out from a demanding job as Commissioner of Marine Resources to teach us about Kennebec River life;

• Knowing how to talk to young children that kept their attention and engagement;

• Listening and responding in a way they could appreciate and understand.

I believe he brings the same skills and commitment to his service to the citizens of Hallowell. He presents complex issues clearly and concisely and has proven to be an excellent collaborator. I appreciate his forward looking agenda: an economic development plan to fill vacant downtown spaces, a commitment to energy conservation, relocating public works and the police station, and purchasing a new fire truck.

I will be voting for him on Nov. 3 and encourage you to do likewise.

Karen Simpson

Hallowell

