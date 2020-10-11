The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about developing tools to help coastal communities deal with pollution problems at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, according to a news release from UMaine based in Orono.

In this talk, “The Land-Sea Conjunction Junction … What’s the Function? Connecting Coastal Places, People and Science,” UMaine researchers Lauren Ross and Sean Smith will discuss the progress made by scientists and stakeholders to provide better predictions of water quality conditions in Maine estuaries, as well as new forms of information, data sources and analytical tools to help natural resource managers and shellfishing communities respond to pollution problems.

According to the release, Ross and Smith’s research focuses on the dynamics of where freshwater, tidal circulation of seawater and coastal shellfishing communities connect. Ross is an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering. Smith is an associate professor in the School of Earth and Climate Sciences and the Mitchell Center.

The talk is free and available via Zoom. To register and receive connection information, visit umaine.edu.

To request a reasonable accommodation, call Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or email [email protected].

