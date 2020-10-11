I am supporting Charlotte Warren for state representative. She especially impressed me with her quick acting response to COVID as it related to the elderly.

In my work as a geriatric social worker, I was receiving calls from many elderly and their caregivers in crisis. In 72 hours Charlotte had organized a volunteer system to shop, transport, pick up medications, bring meals and make check-in calls to the elderly. I gave her phone number to many people and she responded to each of them with action, empathy and compassion. She gets things done.

Please join me in voting for Charlotte Warren.

Jane O’Rourke

Hallowell

