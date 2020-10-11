What one looks for in an elected official is attention to the day-to-day problems of constituents. State Rep. Charlotte Warren responds immediately to constituents from West Gardiner, Farmingdale, and Hallowell, listens carefully, and acts swiftly.
But one also wants an elected official to be able to look ahead, to have vision. Here Charlotte also excels. She is helping constituents who want to see an extended bike/running/walking trail along the Kennebec River from Augusta to Brunswick. It’s called the Merrymeeting Trail. Warren has submitted legislation which will enable municipalities along the route to decide if this is what they want to do, and to work with the Maine Department of Transportation to accommodate all interests in the process.
Charlotte Warren deserves the support of voters for a new term; and for that matter, she deserves the vote of fellow legislators to be speaker of the House.
Frank O’Hara
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
With offices closed, work lunch gets a new look
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: So much for ‘The Art of the Deal’
-
Letters to the Editor
Do your homework before you vote
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry the real deal on education
-
Business
Lack of support stalls Maine lawmaker’s push for consumer-owned power
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.