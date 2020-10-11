We are voting for Paige Zeigler, representing House District 96, again this year. Paige has been an excellent representative of this district for two terms and is a valued member of our community as well. Paige is capable, steady and inclusive in his approach to solving problems and promoting our interests.

In particular, we appreciate his dogged attention to three key issues: the cost and availability of health care for all Mainers, the continuing need to improve education and workforce development in the District and throughout Maine, and the importance of a healthy environment.

Paige’s experience as a teacher, and the leadership skills he learned and honed as an officer in the Merchant Marines, benefit us greatly as he works tirelessly in Augusta on behalf of all of us.

We hope you will join us in voting for Paige this November.

George and Karin Look

Montville

