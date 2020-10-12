NEW YORK — Grammy-winning rapper and social-political activist Killer Mike will receive the first Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
NBC and dick clark productions announced the new award and recipient Monday, two days ahead of the show, which will air live on NBC from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. EDT.
Atlanta-born Killer Mike first made waves in music with his appearance on Outkast’s 2000 album, “Stankonia.” He later won a Grammy with the duo for the Top 20 pop hit “The Whole World.” He’s also a member of the hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, which released their fourth album in June.
But Killer Mike has made noise outside of music, too. He’s spoken out against police brutality, inequality in Black communities and race relations. Last year he hosted Netflix’s “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike,” a 2019 documentary series about issues affected the Black community.
The Billboard Change Maker Award will be presented by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at the African American Panoramic Experience Museum in Atlanta.
Kelly Clarkson will host the ceremony, which will include performances by Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Sia, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Swae Lee, Demi Lovato, SAINt JHN and leading nominee Post Malone. Because of the pandemic, some of the performances will be pre-taped while others will take place live.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Historic West End clock restored just in time
-
Letters to the Editor
Hamilton ready to work for the people
-
Letters to the Editor
Mainers can trust Gideon in DC
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe a visionary leader for city
-
Letters to the Editor
Mayhew brings benefits to Waterville
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.