LEWISTON — A local pizzeria closed its doors Monday after a worker had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
A telephone recording and Facebook page posting Monday morning for Antigoni’s Pizza explained: “It’s our duty as community members to not take anything lightly and we are taking all preventative measures to make sure we follow all guidelines.”
Besides closing the restaurant for business, a spokesman said all employees were required to be tested for COVID-19.
“We will keep everyone updated because it’s very important for our families health and our communities health,” the message said. “We know you will understand why we are getting ahead of the situation and that we believe in community health before business.”
The posting prompted more than a dozen comments on the local restaurant’s Facebook page, all praising the decision, many also wishing negative test results for employees.
The same posting appeared on Facebook pages for restaurant locations in Augusta and Brunswick.
