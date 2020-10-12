LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man is accused of assaulting an officer, breaking out a cruiser window with his head and yelling and swearing after he was warned by police to stop.

Police officer Michael Adcock responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 4:03 a.m. on Sunday at 69 Church St., Lt. Joseph Sage said Monday.

It was reported that Juan Cano, 26, of Livermore Falls had broken a light on the exterior of his domestic partner’s vehicle.

When Adcock tried to place Cano under arrest, he allegedly started punching Adcock repeatedly in the face, Sage said.

Jay officer Rex Schweighofer responded to assist at the scene.

Once the officers were able to gain control over Cano, he was placed under arrest on charges of criminal mischief, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, aggravated criminal mischief and disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Sage said. The latter pertained to Cano being very loud and aggressive, yelling and swearing and did not stop when he was warned by police do so before he was arrested, he said.

Adcock was trying to secure Cano in the cruiser when Cano broke out the rear window of the cruiser with his head, Sage said.

Cano was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to a Lewiston hospital to be checked out. Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Rider followed the ambulance with Cano in it to the hospital. Livermore Falls officer Walter Bachelder was called in to sit with Cano at the hospital until he was medically cleared. Bachelder then took him to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Adcock received several face abrasions and lacerations and was checked out by NorthStar personnel at the scene but not taken to a hospital, Sage said.

Cano was being held in lieu of $750 bail on Monday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: