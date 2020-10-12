A 16-year-old female was uninjured in a one car accident around 8 a.m. Monday morning in the area of 421 Mt. View Road in Thorndike, according to Thorndike Fire Chief Shawn Bristol.

“It appeared to be that individual fell asleep, had gone off the road and struck a telephone poll,” Bristol said.

Vehicle damage at a Thorndike accident Monday. Photo courtesy of Thorndike Fire Department.

The Thorndike Fire Department and Unity Ambulance responded to the call. The Black Ford Fusion was towed after being deemed inoperable due to damage.

“The damage was bad,” Bristol said. “The vehicle is undrivable… We’re just happy everybody was alright.”

Bristol said the accident was the second in that location in as many days.

