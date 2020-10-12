ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach on Monday after firing Dan Quinn.

Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first season as defensive coordinator.

The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Owner Arthur Blank also fired longtime General Manager Thomas Dimitroff.

When firing Quinn and Dimitroff, the Falcons announced team president Rich McKay would take control of football operations on an interim basis and also assist Blank in the search for a full-time coach and general manager.

Morris could become a candidate for the full-time job if the Falcons, who play at Minnesota on Sunday, can revive their season.

Morris was coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. His team finished 10-6 in 2010, marking the best turnaround in franchise history following a 3-13 finish in 2009.

• Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan insisted blame for the team’s latest loss rested on him.

Hours later, it was too late. Coach Dan Quinn was fired.

Ryan bemoaned his poor throw on a potential tying drive in the fourth quarter that was intercepted by Carolina safety Juston Burris in the Panthers’ 23-16 win on Sunday.

The loss left the Falcons 0-5 for the first time since 1997. Ryan spoke to the team after the game and tried to put the loss on his shoulders.

“I just let them know we each have to take responsibility for what’s going on,” Ryan said. “I certainly accept the responsibility. … We had a chance late in the game and I didn’t pull my weight. We all need collectively to take a look in the mirror and that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Panthers led 20-13 in the fourth quarter when Ryan moved the offense to a third-down play at the Carolina 5. Ryan tried to pass to Russell Gage at the back on the end zone. Gage didn’t create separation from Burris. Ryan threw behind the receiver, making it too easy for Burris to step in for the interception.

Instead of throwing the ball high so only Gage could have had a chance to make the catch, Ryan’s poor throw crushed the Falcons’ opportunity to tie the game.

COWBOYS: Dak Prescott joined both his tackles and his tight end on the list of season-ending injuries for the Dallas offense when the star quarterback fractured his ankle in a gruesome scene against the New York Giants.’

Prescott had surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle and the team said he was expected to be released from a hospital Monday. The two-time Pro Bowler’s lower leg got caught under New York defensive back Logan Ryan on a tackle at the end of a 9-yard run.

The emotional setback added to the challenge of trying to make the playoffs in coach Mike McCarthy’s first season, although the rally for a 37-34 victory behind backup Andy Dalton vaulted the Cowboys (2-3) to first place in the struggling NFC East. Left tackle Tyron Smith is out for the year with a neck issue after playing just two games, and right tackle La’el Collins never saw the field before needing season-ending hip surgery. Tight end Blake Jarwin tore a knee ligament in the opener.

49ERS: Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that veteran leader Richard Sherman has had “setbacks” while recovering from a calf injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Cardinals and the 49ers are no longer counting on him to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

A defense that allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins to rack up 342 yards and three touchdowns through the air in a blowout 43-17 loss needs Sherman more than ever, but he’s not likely to see the field.

GIANTS: Third-year edge rusher Lorenzo Carter ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left foot in the first quarter of Sunday’s 37-34 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys and is done for the year.

Carter, 24, a third-round pick out of Georgia in 2018, had started every game for the Giants this season. He’d played 84% of the defensive snaps through their first four games (fourth-most on the team). He had one sack, 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, four QB hits and a pass defended. His eight pressures, per Pro Football Focus, ranked third on the team.

CARDINALS: All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is likely out for an extended period – and possibly the season – with a biceps injury. Jones has 61 sacks over his 4 1/2 seasons in Arizona and is one of the cornerstones of a rebuilt defense that’s been much better this season.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t completely rule out Jones returning, saying an MRI was scheduled for Monday.

BROWNS: Quarterback Baker Mayfield only injured his ribs in Sunday’s win over Indianapolis, and Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Mayfield is “sore” but he seems optimistic that Mayfield, who was checked in the medical tent during the fourth quarter, will play next Sunday when the Browns (4-1) visit unbeaten Pittsburgh (4-0). Cleveland has lost 16 straight games at Heinz Field.

The Browns’ secondary took another hit as safety Ronnie Harrison, who returned an interception for a touchdown on Sunday, was placed in concussion protocol. Harrison started for Karl Joseph after he injured his hamstring in practice last week. Also, Stefanski said cornerback Greedy Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a nerve injury in his shoulder. Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, missed his fifth straight game with an injury the team didn’t think was very serious when he got hurt in training camp.

