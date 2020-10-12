‘Tales from Spoon River’

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Oct. 22-24 and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 25. Grounds of Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., Monmouth, $10, $5 students. monmouthcommunityplayers.org

Monmouth Community Players invite you to layer up with sweaters and get yourself to the grounds of Cumston Hall for an outdoor production of “Tales from Spoon River.” The show is adapted by Edgar Lee Masters’ anthology, and it imagines what the deceased residents of Spoon River, Illinois, would say if they were given a voice. You’ll see and hear some of these tales from the other side as you’re taken on a guided tour of the Spoon River cemetery.

Apple picking

Various times, statewide. maineapples.org

Here’s an idea you might find a-peeling: apple picking! There are nearly 60 orchards listed on the Maine Pomological Society site, but the window of opportunity to go apple picking is starting to close, and those pies aren’t going to make themselves. COVID precautions are in place, so you can feel safe while you take your pick, and since foliage season is upon us, you’ll likely enjoy a scenic drive on the way to your chosen orchard. Also, incredibly, there are more than 100 varieties of apples grown in Maine, and most farms offer 20 to 30 types. That’s hardcore!

Arts & Letters By the Sea: Wally Lamb

4 p.m. Sunday. On Zoom via Ogunquit Museum of Modern Art. ogunquitmuseum.org

The Ogunquit Museum of American Art explores the union between arts and letters with their virtual program of notable authors and artists. This time around, you’ll hear from Wally Lamb, the New York Times best-selling author best known for his novel “She’s Come Undone.” Lamb’s body of work also includes two volumes of essays from students in his writing workshop that took place in a women’s prison in Connecticut where he’s been volunteering for 17 years. Additionally, Lamb is the former director of the University of Connecticut’s creative writing program.

Online meditation

4 p.m. Wednesdays. On Zoom via York Public Library. yorkpubliclibrary.org/calendar

York Public Library invites you to participate in an hourlong virtual, guided meditation session. Midweek is the perfect time to recharge and re-center yourself, and the sessions will be led by a rotation of practitioners including Avi Magidoff, Maia Rizzi, Brian Bliss and Sarah Gaetano. When’s the last time you’ve spent an hour focusing on your breath and the present tense rather than worrying about everything that’s going wrong in the world right now? This is a wonderful chance to log on and unplug. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate.

