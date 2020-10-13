Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville has announced the following new programs and coming programs:

CHILDWATCH

A newly renovated space, new equipment and supplies, and fully trained child care staff will keep your child(ren) safe and entertained while you focus on your wellness. It is free for all members. It is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Sunday and 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. To reserve a spot, call 207-873-0684.

TEEN AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM

Homework help and structured functional fitness for teens. The program is focused on stress management and nutrition to enhance wellness through activities. The program starts Monday, Oct. 19, and will be offered after school to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and is free with youth and teen memberships. A healthy snack, homework in Childwatch Room, and fitness in the Gronk Zone with Eliana Hall, certified personal trainer are included.

EXERCISE ON DEMAND

Cycle virtually across the world in the AYCC Spin Cycle Studio, while on a spin cycle — choose a journey from biking the Rockies of Colorado Florida Springs to some of the best rides through Italy, Scotland, Spain and France. Or join an on-screen workout with spinmaster Cathe Friedrich, beginner to advanced. For Spin Studio availability, call 207-873-0684; free for members.

Also available for virtually guided workout are classes in Yoga, Tabata, Pilates, Kickboxing, Meditation, Body Strengthening & Sculpting, Dance, and Kettle Bell.

ADVENTURE PLAYLAND

This indoor playground, climbing wall and inflatables is now available for a household to rent in 45-minute blocks. The space will be cleaned and disinfected after each rental use to be ready for the next family/household rental. The cost is $25 for family and adult members, $45 for youth members, and $65 for nonmembers for 45 minutes. To make a reservation, call 207-873-0684.

And, coming soon:

SALT ATHLETICS

Visit the newly renovated Alternative Therapies Spa featuring Halotherapy (Dry Salt Therapy), Red Light Therapy and Massage Therapy.

GYM 1 “ICE” SKATING

Watch the center staff transform Gym One into a synthetic ice rink for skating of all varieties — ice hockey teams, figure skating, lessons and even broom ball.

To register online, visit clubaycc.org. Visit the website also for Unified Champion Club Fall Activities, Military Discounts, Member Wellness Classes, Programs, and Small Group & Personal Training.

For more information, call 207-873-0684 or email [email protected].

