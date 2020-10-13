A big problem today is that people aren’t talking to each other, where we really try to understand each other’s point of view.
Luckily, Hallowell has a mayoral candidate who knows how to listen. George Lapointe is a visionary leader who listens, strives to understand, and collaborates with anyone wanting to move Hallowell forward.
I met George when he chaired MSECCA, the state employee campaign for United Way; he was an energetic leader with a compassionate heart. He was determined to meet our fundraising goal to help people with needs such as hospice care, abuse prevention, or food insecurity, to name a few.
Today, among many other things, he volunteers to ensure immigrants who have moved to the Augusta area can feel safe and thrive. He wants to help those less fortunate, who feel marginalized.
Collaboration. Experience. Energy. Compassion. That’s what we need, and that is what George is all about.
Rena Heath
Hallowell
