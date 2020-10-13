Chris Hamilton has an extensive background and experience working with all parties in the Legislature on a variety of issues. He has an abundance of energy and the ability to listen deeply to the people and understand their concerns which will help guide his decisions should he be elected.
He is ready for the hard work ahead as we as a community and state grapple with the myriad issues before us in order to heal and move forward as a more informed and healthy society. His readiness to get to work shows his passion for his community and the people of Maine.
I feel this makes him the person most qualified to be elected as representative for our district. Please join me and vote for Chris Hamilton, Democrat for Maine House District 88, on Nov. 3.
Judi Ekholm
Whitefield
