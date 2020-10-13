A vote for Rep. S. Paige Zeigler for Maine House District 96 on Nov. 3 ensures that the hard-working people of Maine continue to have a voice in Augusta.

As a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, I value Rep. Zeigler’s support of labor unions and commitment to generating additional education pathways for those interested in the trades. Rep. Zeigler has fought for work policies such as living wages and paid time off; such policies are more crucial than ever for both individual well-being and the health of our communities in the midst of of this global pandemic.

If you live in the town of Belmont, Liberty, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill, Palermo, or Searsmont and want someone in office who goes to bat for workers, please vote for Rep. Zeigler.

Chris Dunlop

Belmont

