As I watched the two debates for Maine Senate, I am again convinced that Sara Gideon is the fresh start and energized leader we need in Washington. Her calm, accurate, honest responses to questions both intentionally and unintentionally showed both her strength in leadership and her demand for accountability, desperately needed in government, especially now.

This is a time in our state and our country where we need to trust our leadership more than ever, and not because of words spoken but because of actions done and verified. I trust Sara Gideon to take the concerns of Maine to Washington for us.

 

James Morris

South China

