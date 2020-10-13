In all my years of voting, I do not remember ever having an elected representative who is as effective as Sen. Shenna Bellows. Sen. Bellows deserves to be reelected for District 14: Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.
Sen. Bellows supports all the people of the district. She excellently communicates to keep residents informed. She attended my town’s annual meeting this year wearing a walking cast on her leg. She is particularly supportive of businesses, especially small, locally owned ones.
She is chair of the Senate’s Labor Committee. As the pandemic hit, she was instrumental in helping the Department of Labor handle the massive influx of new claims for unemployment. She and helpers make calls to elderly people in her towns to be sure they were all right.
Sen. Bellows is the definition of what public service should be.
Fred Kimball
Pittston
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Hamilton ready to work for the people
-
Letters to the Editor
Mainers can trust Gideon in DC
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe a visionary leader for city
-
Letters to the Editor
Mayhew brings benefits to Waterville
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry dedicated to helping climate
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.