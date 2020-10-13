In all my years of voting, I do not remember ever having an elected representative who is as effective as Sen. Shenna Bellows. Sen. Bellows deserves to be reelected for District 14: Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

Sen. Bellows supports all the people of the district. She excellently communicates to keep residents informed. She attended my town’s annual meeting this year wearing a walking cast on her leg. She is particularly supportive of businesses, especially small, locally owned ones.

She is chair of the Senate’s Labor Committee. As the pandemic hit, she was instrumental in helping the Department of Labor handle the massive influx of new claims for unemployment. She and helpers make calls to elderly people in her towns to be sure they were all right.

Sen. Bellows is the definition of what public service should be.

Fred Kimball

Pittston

