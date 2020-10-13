Every morning I ask myself, “How can I make a difference?” One critical issue is climate change. Our success in meeting that challenge will require action and leadership at every level of society.
I support Chip Curry for state Senate because he understands the significance of climate change and will take the actions needed to be effective. He is committed to making sure that Waldo County, and all of Maine, benefit from the good-paying jobs that will be created as we tackle this threat.
To continue the work being done by the Maine Climate Council we need legislators who are determined to reduce greenhouse gases. Chip’s skill in listening to all ideas and perspectives will be needed in order to find a path through the complex balancing of interests and priorities surrounding climate change. This will make him a great advocate for all of us.
Jonathan Fulford
Belfast
