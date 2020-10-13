With Election Day approaching, I am thankful that here in Senate District 14, we don’t have to choose a lesser of two evils, as Hallowell mayor and Senate candidate Mark Walker has done a tremendous job being a voice and champion for our community and small businesses. Mark has an incredible track record of working with small businesses and especially helping protect restaurants in Hallowell from unreasonable regulation.
Our current senator has represented us well in many ways, but her choice to close her ears to huge local outcry and instead side with national interests against reinstating the tip credit lost my trust. I will be choosing Mark Walker to continue on this path in representing us in the state Senate. With his attentiveness and local focus, I trust Mark Walker to keep us moving in the right direction. Please join me in voting for Mark Walker on Nov. 3.
Timothy Holbrook
Hallowell
