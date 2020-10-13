RANGELEY PLANTATION — An Iowa man is listed in critical condition Tuesday at a Lewiston hospital after the motorcycle he was driving on South Shore Drive on Monday night hit a moose.

It appears driver Eric Mond, 47, of Dubuque, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and his head hit the pavement, and a tire from his 2014 BMW bike struck him in the head, State Trooper Jillian Monahan wrote in her report to Troop C Commander Lt. Jason Madore.

Mond received a serious head injury.

He was treated by Rangeley Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance medical personnel. He was taken to Lindbergh Airport in Avon by ambulance, where Phillips Fire Department set up a landing zone for a LifeFlight medical helicopter. He was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was listed in critical condition, a CMMC spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The moose was not found, Monahan said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Rangeley Police Department assisted at the accident, which was reported at 6:44 p.m.

