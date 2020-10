ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series due to back spasms.

The Dodgers announced the decision on their longtime ace Tuesday, about seven hours before the first pitch in Arlington, Texas.

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw’s place in Game 2 with the Dodgers down 1-0 in the series to the Atlanta Braves. The 26-year-old Gonsolin will be making his major league postseason debut.

After missing his opening start of the regular season with back tightness, Kershaw had a resurgent year while the Dodgers finished with the majors’ best record, going 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA in 10 starts. He had 62 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings.

Kershaw has kept it up in the postseason with victories in two strong starts. He threw eight scoreless innings of three-hit, 13-strikeout ball to beat Milwaukee in the wild card round, and he picked up another win in the NLDS while allowing three runs over six innings against San Diego.

Kershaw has dominated the Braves throughout his career, going 7-0 with a 1.49 ERA in 14 starts. He is 2-0 in three postseason starts against Atlanta, allowing just one earned run in 21 innings.

Gonsolin earned a spot in the Dodgers’ rotation late in the season after several outstanding starts. He had a 2.31 ERA in nine games during the regular season, earning regular appearances for Los Angeles down the stretch with a series of strong starts.

The Dodgers didn’t immediately announce any adjustment to their rotation for the rest of the NLCS.

BRAVES: Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.

He was replaced on the roster for the NLCS against the Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo. Duvall will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason. Duvall hurt his oblique in the second inning of Monday’s opener when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance by Cristian Pache.

Major League Baseball said Tuesday that its medical director, Dr. Gary Green, confirmed the injury after communicating with a Braves physician.

Camargo hit .200 with four homers and nine RBI in 120 at-bats this season and was not on the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. His only previous postseason experience was in 2018, when he was 0 for 15 and the Braves lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS in four games.

Duvall hit .237 with 16 homers and 33 RBI this season and was 2 for 20 with a home run and three RBI in the playoffs. He hit a two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias that drove in the final two runs in the 5-0 win over Cincinnati in Game 2 of the first round, completing a two-game sweep.

