NEW YORK — The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

The team issued a statement from GM Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options.

“We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success,” Douglas said.

In a post on Twitter shortly after the Jets’ statement, Bell posted a hands in prayer emoji – implying that the feeling is mutual.

Bell and Coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed last year as a free agent. Bell’s latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game. He also liked a post in which someone suggested the Jets should trade him.

• The Jets placed wide receiver Chris Hogan on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain.

Hogan will be sidelined at least the next three games after being injured in New York’s 30-10 loss to Arizona on Sunday. The 31-year-old Hogan was signed during training camp and is second on the team with 14 receptions this season.

SAINTS: The New Orleans Saints have begun discussions with LSU about holding the NFL club’s future home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, a team spokesman said.

“LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership,” said Greg Bensel, the Saints’ senior vice president for communications. “We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option.

“Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance, but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved,” Bensel added.

The Saints have played three of eight scheduled regular season home games in the Superdome this season with no ticketed fans in attendance. The few hundred in the stands consisted primarily of privately invited family members of players, coaches or staff.

The Saints had asked New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to allow ticketed fans to occupy about 25% of the Superdome’s 73,000 seats while wearing masks and following other social distancing guidelines during Monday Night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Mayor denied that request.

LSU’s Tiger Stadium is an outdoor venue seating up to 102,000, meaning it can hold more than 25,000 fans at one-quarter capacity.

With Gov. John Bel Edwards’ and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s approval, LSU had a little more than 20,000 fans at its lone home game so far this season on Sept. 26.

OWNERS MEETINGS: The NFL has no plans to move into a bubble as it takes several new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The league will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week, use of masks in walkthroughs are now mandatory and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.

The updated protocols sent to teams Monday night also require anyone identified as a “high risk” close contact to be isolated and not permitted to return to the team’s facility for at least five days.

COWBOYS: The Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off Cleveland’s practice squad after Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury.

RAMS: The Los Angeles Rams placed promising rookie safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Fuller unexpectedly won a starting job out of training camp with the Rams (4-1), who picked him in the sixth round out of Ohio State. The free safety has excelled when healthy as a rookie, making 21 tackles while starting four of Los Angeles’ five games alongside strong safety John Johnson.

PACKERS: Green Bay rookie tight end Josiah Deguara was placed on injured reserve.

Deguara injured his knee in the closing stages of the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5.

DOLPHINS: Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be sidelined for three months with a biceps injury, a person familiar with the situation said, meaning he will likely miss the rest of the season.

The injury will end Godchaux’s streak of 41 consecutive starts Sunday when Miami plays the New York Jets. This year he has 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

