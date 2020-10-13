BELMONT, Mass – Carolyn Lila Segal passed away at age 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in Belmont, Mass.

She was born to Henry and Fannie (Blotner) Bacon in Haverhill, Mass. Lila graduated from Haverhill High School in 1942 and was a 1946 graduate of Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. In 1949, Lila married Vernon Segal and they lived in Bangor until 1954, then settled in East Winthrop where they raised their six children. Together they owned and operated Chernowsky’s, a women’s and children’s clothing store in Augusta. After Vernon passed away in May 1987, Lila continued to run Chernowsky’s until it closed in 1994.

Lila was active in many organizations, including the Maine State Museum Commission (Chair), Augusta Rotary, Friends of the Blaine House, Pine Tree State Arboretum (President), Winthrop Recreation Department, Kennebec Garden Club, Kennebec Land Trust, UMA Senior College, Thomas College Trustee, Temple Beth El, Augusta, and the Wheaton College Alumni Association. Lila’s lifelong passions included gardening, education, baking, and especially her family.

Lila was predeceased by her parents; husband, brother Dr. Melvin Bacon, sister Selma Bacon Simon, and son-in-law Joseph Foley. Lila is survived by her daughters Jane Tannenbaum (Lewis) of Bowie, MD, Hope Felsinger (Stanley) of Lakewood, N.J., Elizabeth Segal of Dorchester, Mass., Nancy Boccara (Kakino) of Brooklyn, N.Y. and her sons Richard Segal (Tracey) of London, UK and Robert Segal (Jean) of Bedford, Mass. Lila is also survived by her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. The link for the live stream is: https://my.gather.app/remember/carolyn-lila-segal

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton, Hewins and Roberts Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Guest Book