BOSTON, Mass. ? Julie C. Eva, 52, a resident of Fayette, passed away with her husband by her side, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Brigham Women’s Hospital in Boston, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born April 14, 1968 in Cranston, R.I., the daughter of Albert Marz and Lois Jean (Avery) Marz.She graduated from Smithfield High School in Rhode Island, attended Penn State and received her Master Degree from Providence College in Rhode Island. On July 22, 1995 in Gloucester, R.I., she married her husband of 25 years, Brenton Eva. They made their home in Rhode Island and New Hampshire for several years before buying their farm in Fayette and moving to Maine in 2016.Julie worked as a teacher in Rhode Island, and later in Maine at Readfield Elementary and Spruce Mountain Elementary in Jay. She loved teaching and continued working remotely with her students until her hospitalization on Oct. 4.Julie was a farm girl at heart, she loved animals, gardening and enjoyed growing their own food, canning and crafts. She was a loving and devoted, wife, mother, daughter and sister. She is survived by her beloved husband, Brenton Eva; her son, Nathaniel Eva and daughter, Adeline Eva, stepdaughter, Leeza Doorenbos, all of Fayette; her parents, Albert and Lois Jean Marz of Scituate, R.I.; her sister, Melinda Ragosta and her husband Peter of Narragansett, R.I., and brother, Jonathan Marz of Scituate, R.I. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

