AUGUSTA – Lisa Marie Walker, 44, of Augusta, died unexpectedly at her home Friday Oct. 2, 2020.She was born in Augusta Jan. 18, 1976 the daughter of Richard and Hazel (Scott) Edwards.Lisa moved around a lot in her life, until she found her forever home in Augusta, with the love of her life, Jason. She was able to travel to Las Vegas and lived there for a few months, before settling back home in Maine. Lisa loved to go driving around to go sightseeing, and take photos everywhere. Lisa was working at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Farmingdale, and had an amazing crew. She loved her work family, customers, and work kids so very much. She loved elephants, and spending time with friends and family. Lisa brought a smile to everyone around her. She pushed everyone around her to do their best at everything, achieve their goals, and be the best they could be. She welcomed anyone into her life lovingly. Lisa was an amazing woman. Lisa is survived by her husband, Jason Walker; her children, Michael Robertson Jr. of Dresden, Helena Robertson and her boyfriend Kyle of Augusta, Kristen Andrews and her boyfriend Dillon of Gardiner, and Rebekah Robertson of Jefferson; her best friend, Michael Robertson Sr. and his girlfriend, Erica of Dresden, her brother, Mark Edwards, his girlfriend Sally; and very special nephew, George Edwards of Windsor; her parents, Hazel Bowden of Gardiner, and Tony Edwards and wife Pam of Augusta; her grandchildren, Avery and Emelia Robertson; and many nieces, nephews; cousins; aunts, uncles, and so many more. She loved us all so much.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

