HALLOWELL – Marjorie Maude Ellis Arsenault passed away peacefully at the Woodlands in Hallowell on Oct. 9, 2020, at the age of 95.

Marge was born in Stockton Springs in September of 1925 to Gilbert and Ruth Ellis. Having attended the Maine School of Commerce at age 17, she went on to work various jobs including Assistant Trust Officer at First National Bank and later, at the library of Peru Central High School. She married Leo James Arsenault, who served in the US Navy, and they had two daughters, Sharon Arsenault of Chelsea and Maret Knight of Belfast. During her retirement, Marge enjoyed gardening, travel, playing bridge, attending meetings of the Augusta Nature Club, copying down (but never cooking) recipes, taking photos, journaling, and spending time with family.

Marge was predeceased by brother Randall Ellis, and husband Leo Arsenault. Her surviving family members are daughters Sharon Arsenault and Maret Knight, son-in-law Joel Knight; grandchildren Lissa Niederer, James Knight and Jennifer Knight, grandson-in-law Hans Niederer; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She will be remembered fondly for her love of family, food, and flowers, and for her unflappable sense of humor.

There will be visiting hours at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue in Gardiner on Friday Oct. 16 from 4-7 p.m. A private service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. (this will be livestreamed for virtual attendance, due to Covid-19. To watch the service virtually, please visit: https://my.gather.app/remember/marjorie-arsenault) with a graveside committal at Mount Prospect Cemetery in Stockton Springs on Saturday Oct. 17 at 2 p.m., which is open for those who wish to attend in person.

