SKOWHEGAN — The police department is looking for a 19-year-old Cornville man after he fled on foot following an altercation Monday off Heselton Street.

Police Chief David Bucknam said around 2 p.m. Monday, police received a 911 call from a woman, but they were unable to locate her. After tracking the location of her cellphone, Bucknam said that she was located in the woods off Heselton Street.

Sgt. Kris McKenna responded to the call and requested additional assistance due to the size of the wooded area. Skowhegan units responded. Bucknam said that when he entered the woods near the National Guard Armory, he could hear a man and woman yelling.

Bucknam moved toward the voices and called in Skowhegan units. He found the woman, 17, and the male, later identified as 19-year-old Jason Rossi of Cornville, on a gravel road near a pond behind the water district facility.

When Bucknam approached Rossi, he took off into the woods. Police secured the young woman who had been injured in the altercation, he said. She was turned over to another officer and taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

A search was conducted in the wooded area, but police were not able to locate Rossi. An arrest warrant has been issued on charges of felony aggravated assault and violation of a protection order. Rossi is described as 5 feet 9 inches, about 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

“If anyone knows of his location, please call 911,” Bucknam said. “Jason can become combative so please do not approach if seen.”

