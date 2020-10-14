I have known and worked with Chip Curry for over 20 years and I support his election as our next senator to represent Waldo County.

Chip has the experience from working with and around government in many capacities to step seamlessly into the position as our state senator. His experience gives him a solid understanding of the unique issues facing all of us who make Waldo County their home.

He has always worked to make Waldo County a better place for kids and their families. I cannot imagine a better candidate to represent all of us in the Maine senate.

Ray Estabrook

Belfast

