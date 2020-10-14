There are more than 9,630 Dunkin Donuts sites in America today, but there is only one Village District in Unity, Maine. Which is more unique and worth protecting?

These stores don’t even bake their goods locally; they’re delivered by franchise-owned facilities. Dunkin Donuts calls itself a “quick-service restaurant.” According to Indeed, the average crew member nationwide at Dunkin Donuts makes $10.85 per hour, the general manager $12.97 per hour. Since the existing store in Unity lost its lease, the move will create no new net jobs for Unity.

There is no real economic payoff here, and in exchange, we are expected to trade off the historic character of the town’s residential village district.

No thanks, Dunkin. Not worth it.

Kristin Mozes

Unity

Send questions/comments to the editors.