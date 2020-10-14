Hannaford supermarkets blamed a technology error for the company’s failure to inform consumers and police after it received a report in August of razor blades found in fresh pizza dough at a store in Sanford.

The company apologized to consumers in a written statement provided Wednesday morning citing the technical problem. Hannaford, however, did not fully explained what went wrong with its internal system for tracking and acting on consumer product safety problems or immediately respond to requests for more information.

The supermarket chain also has refused to provide details about how many products were affected and how many were sold. Hannaford has said it is deferring to police to decide what information should be shared.

The apparent tampering inside the Sanford store in August was first revealed by police on Tuesday in response to questions from the Press Herald, more than a week after nearly identical incidents at the Saco store immediately triggered an initial recall and a police investigation. Sanford police were first notified on Sunday, when Hannaford also expanded its recall to all stores.

Two customers reported finding a razor blade or a razor blade fragment inside the fresh dough purchased at the Sanford store on Aug. 14. One customer returned a ball of dough with a razor blade still inside, while the other customer just returned the blade fragment, Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connolly said Tuesday.

Hannaford initiated a recall last week on fresh pizza dough sold at its store in Saco after two customers there reported finding razor blades in their pizza dough on Oct. 5. The company expanded the recall on Sunday after learning about the earlier incident that had not been properly reported.

“As part of the recall process, we learned about a notification error in our reporting system – a failure within our email system that prevented reports made in August of metal in Portland Pie products from being elevated appropriately within our company beyond store level,” said Ericka Dodge, spokeswoman for the grocery chain.

“This technological error does not meet our high standards, and we apologize that it occurred. We have addressed the (information technology) issue and are adding additional reporting processes to ensure this situation never happens again.”

It was not clear whether the same technology was used successfully in Saco, or if employees there notified the company in a different way. And it’s not clear whether Sanford employees tried to report the incident in other ways when there was no response for two months.

Hannaford said it called Sanford police about the August incident on Sunday when it realized the issue had not been properly reported at the time.

Charged in the incident is Nicholas R. Mitchell, 38, a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza, the company that produces the fresh doughs under the Portland Pie Co. brand and others names. Mitchell was employed a forklift driver at the pizza company’s Scarborough warehouse, but was fired after he failed to show up for work too many times, according to a police affidavit filed in York Superior Court.

Saco police plan to charge Mitchell with two felonies: aggravated reckless conduct, and felony-level violating the conditions of his release by possessing a dangerous weapon, a razor blade. His probation officer also took steps to revoke Mitchell’s probation. He could be transported back to Maine as early as Friday from Dover, where he as first arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant.

This story will be updated.

