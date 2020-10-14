Henley will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor.

Georgia born siblings Sayre and Shea Henley make up the brother/sister duo. Although growing up under the same roof to musical parents, they didn’t start writing music together until their college years in Denton, Texas. In 2012 they moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.

They’re first single “As Young As We Are” reached the #1 spot on the CMT 12-Pack Country Countdown as part of their Artist Discovery Program, and they’re latest single “Alone Tonight” has been featured online at Country Sway and Medium.

Masks required while inside the Opera House. Organizers hope to keep the windows wide open for as long as possible this season, so bring a jacket, a blanket. Refreshments available from the bar.

Tickets cost $20. Tickets are not available online, call the box office 207-633-5159.