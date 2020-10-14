WATERVILLE — Paige St. Pierre had a hat trick to lead Waterville past Lawrence 6-0 in girls soccer action Wednesday.

Ella Moody, Mara Von Oesen and Maggie Griffin also scored for the Purple Panthers (5-0-1). Jacie Richard made four saves.

Kaylee Wentworth stopped 17 shots for Lawrence (0-2-0).

ERSKINE 3, WINSLOW 1: Riley Reitchel scored two goals to lead the Eagles in Winslow.

Kenzie Roderick had the other goal for Erskine (5-1-1) and Sophie Pilotte made 12 saves.

Bella Morrison scored for Winslow (2-3-0) and Emily Nichols stopped 13 shots.

MARANACOOK 5, CONY 0: Addie Watson scored four goals for the Black Bears in Augusta.

Ella Delisle added a goal for Maranacook (2-0-0), while Grace Dwyer and Kate Mohlar had assists.

Lujain Aljendi had 24 saves for Cony (0-4-0).

OAK HILL 2, LISBON 1: Anna Beach and Gabby Chessie scored a goal apiece to lead the Raiders.

Drew Madison and Audrey Bauer each had assists for Oak Hill.

Sophie Maloy scored for Lisbon.

BOYS SOCCER

MONMOUTH 6, RICHMOND 0: Jake Godbout scored two goals and Hayden Fletcher added a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs.

Cam Armstrong, Cody Michaud and Alex Orne also scored.

Monmouth outshot the Bobcats, 19-4.

Monmouth keepers Hunter Frost and Zeke Delorme combined to make four saves. Richmond keeper Connor Vachon had 13.

WINSLOW 1, ERSKINE 0: Levi Olin scored the lone goal to give the Black Raiders the victory in South China.

JJ Carey made four saves for Winslow while Timber Parlin stopped 11 shots for Erskine.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP 1, HALL-DALE 0: Kerrigan Anuszewski scored the only goal the Ramblers (1-0) needed in Farmingdale.

Anuszewski’s goal came off of an assist from Maddie Perkins, while Ellie Folsom and Madison Weymouth combined for five saves.

Kelsey Cormier made eight saves for the Bulldogs (3-2).

ERSKINE 2, WATERVILLE 1: Annaliese Patterson and Reese Sullivan each scored to lift the Eagles.

Elizabeth Hardy and MacKenzie Toner had assists for Erskine.

Keira Gilman scored the lone goal for Waterville.

Yuliya Paquette (Waterville) and Emily York (Erskine) each had 10 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: