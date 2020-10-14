I am a longtime resident of the Atlanta, Georgia area. My dear friend introduced me to the marvelous Maine State Music Theatre. I have visited Maine for many years now for the express purpose of attending world class shows at MSMT. It is a tremendous gift in life to have discovered the unique charm and sheer magic of MSMT. My enthusiasm for attending this theater opened opportunities to become acquainted with the beautiful state of Maine, as well as, with the many wonderful people of Maine.

How sad it was this year when my trips to Maine were cancelled. I am sure my heartbreak was shared by many others. I can only imagine how the vitality of the restaurants and businesses of Brunswick were impacted by the loss of the summer theater. Also, the electric spirit of those of us who absolutely love the theater was dolefully squelched by MSMT going dark this summer.

I am one of many who have found a second home in Maine, and I am seriously considering purchasing property in Maine. I fervently hope that the vibrant and Broadway-caliber shows of MSMT will return next year. With the tremendous loss of revenue from 2020, I passionately urge the legislators to provide the much needed funding to support MSMT, as well as the other businesses hard hit by CoVID.

I look forward to returning to Maine in 2021. Hopefully, it will be an idyllic summer in Maine filled with bustling restaurants and business and the wonderful joy of summer theater at MSMT.

Kathryne Lockett

Tyrone, Georgia

