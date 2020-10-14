ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New York would seek $20,000 in fines against the promoters who organized a July concert by The Chainsmokers that saw widespread violations of social distancing rules.
The Chainsmokers is a pop duo featuring Freeport native Drew Taggart.
The governor’s office said promoter In the Know Experiences violated public health law at the Southampton concert by holding a nonessential gathering and failing to enforce rules requiring people to wear masks if they couldn’t stay 6 feet apart.
Cuomo called the concert, attended by more than 2,150 people “an egregious violation” of the rules. He said he was also temporarily revoking the ability of the Town of Southampton to issue permits for similar events.
The promotion company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
