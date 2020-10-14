RUMFORD – Mr. Herbert L. Courtney, 66, died Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at his residence on Crescent Avenue in Rumford.

Born in Skowhegan on Jan. 6, 1954 he was a son of Herbert and Vesta (Corson) Courtney. Herbert was a graduate of Skowhegan High School. He served as a LCPL in the U.S. Marines Corps from 1972-1976 and worked at International Paper in Auburn as a T-Car Operator. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he was known for his quick wit and his fudge and he was everybodys swiss army knife.

Herbert was married in Rumford on May 3, 2020 to Linda Pingree who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include a son, Thomas and his wife Felicia of Livermore Falls, a daughter, Stacy Rollins and husband Jody Arno of Benton; brothers, Michael and his wife Bobbi of Norridgewock and Arnold Rollins and wife Judy of Skowhegan, a sister, Pamela Courtney of Skowhegan; grandchildren, Madelynn, Ceceilia, Cassandra, Starsha, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Jacklynn, Evander, Amelia, and Abraham; special nieces, Alayna, Annabelle and Peyton.

He was predeceased by a sister, Judean Courtney.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday Oct. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford. Interment will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 in the Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield.

