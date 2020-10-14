ANSON – We are sad to announce the passing of Jill Nichols Everett after a short battle with cancer on October 10, 2020. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. Jill was born in Skowhegan, Maine on February 4, 1963. She is the daughter of Elwyn and Blanche (Dunlap) Nichols. She spent her childhood years growing up in the neighborhood on Ingalls Street in Anson with many friends and families involved in fun activities.

Jill married the love of her life Steven Everett on April 8, 2000. They enjoyed many activities at the family camp in Embden and Sugarloaf as well as many other outdoor adventures and traveling to new destinations.

She attended Garrett Schenck School and graduated from Carrabec High School in 1981 where she met many lifelong friends. She enjoyed dancing with Brad Adams School of dance. After high school, Jill attended and graduated from Mr. Richard’s Hairstyling Academy, in Auburn. After hairstyling school, Jill spent many years working with her father, “Nick the Barber” at his salon in Anson. In 2004, Jill opened a salon in her home which allowed her time for some new opportunities. Some of these opportunities included selling Pampered Chef, planning vacations for clients, making wreaths for the holidays and her latest passion, Paparazzi Jewelry. Jill was also heavily involved with the MDI dance program at Carrabec, and eventually became the director of the program. After being a caretaker for her Dad, Jill decided to substitute teach to fill a void in her life. This turned into a full time job at Carrabec Community School. She was also the treasurer of Anson Academy of Association.

Some of Jill’s passions were being around water, warm weather, people watching, traveling, a good movie, the Patriots, and her biggest passion, anything ‘Disney’.

Jill was predeceased by her parents Elwyn and Blanche Nichols. She is survived by her husband Steven, son Jacob Sincyr, stepson Christopher and partner Taylor Pierce, sisters Cheryl and husband Mark Hamond, Janelle and husband Mike Seavey, Cristen and husband Donny Sawyer. Mother-in-law Ramona Everett, sister-in-law Susan and husband Barry, brother-in-law James and wife Sara, and many nieces, nephews, and grandniece and nephews.

We would like to thank all of the friends and family for the special visits, gifts, cards, donations and flowers. A special thank you to Maine General Health in Augusta, the wonderful caring staff at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care and the home health nurses and Hospice workers.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Hill, 229 Upper Park St, Madison, Maine 04950, on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. We would ask for everyone to wear a mask and social distance. The service will be streaming on Facebook Live for those who are unable to attend in person, please go to our Facebook page for Smart and Edwards Funeral Home for the live event.

Jill was involved in many organizations and touched many lives. Because of COVID 19, we encourage each of you within your organization, to celebrate Jill’s accomplishments at an appropriate and safe time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com.

Those who wish, may make a donation in Jill’s name to Carrabec Community School or Garret Schenck School for a project in Jill’s memory.

Guest Book