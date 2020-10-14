The SPACE Gallery in Portland will feature Sarah Violette as part of its House Show at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
The Portland rapper joins the weekly live stream series on Instagram.
Violette , formerly known as Lady Essence, is a veteran hip hop artist from Maine. The former recipient of the New England Music Awards “Hip Hop Act of the Year” has released nearly a dozen projects showcasing her fiery flow, hook-heavy style, and chameleonic abilities to blend with diverse producers and emcees.
These shows are member-supported and it’s because of our members’ generosity that we’re able to run this concert series and ensure that all performers are paid. We firmly believe in compensating artists fairly and these times are no different.
To further support this program, please donate to @space-gallery on Venmo during each concert and we will split these additional funds 50/50 between the artist(s) performing and re-investing in this series, so it can last as long as we’re unable to gather together in the same room again.
