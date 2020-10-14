WINTHROP — The Bailey Public Library will virtually host writer Scott Douglas at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. The event is part of a yearlong series celebrating Maine’s bicentennial that explores outdoor recreation in Maine, according to a news release from Richard Fortin, library director.

Douglas will give a presentation focusing on his book “Running Is My Therapy: Relieve Stress and Anxiety, Fight Depression, Ditch Bad Habits, and Live Happier,” which addresses how depression uniquely impacts each one of us, and how to harness the mental-health benefits of running. Douglas will discuss the evidence for running as an effective intervention for depression and anxiety, and explore the links between exercise, mood and wellbeing.

According to the release, Douglas is a contributing editor for Runner’s World. He has also been the editor of Running Times and Runner’s World’s news channel. He has written several other books, including the New York Times bestseller “Meb for Mortals” and “Advanced Marathoning.” He lives in South Portland.

To attend via Zoom, visit baileylibrary.org. For help attending, email director Richard Fortin at [email protected].

