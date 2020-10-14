My fellow residents of central Maine, I urge you in joining me in supporting Scott Cyrway in his reelection bid to represent us in the state Senate.

Scott welcomed me to this community just 10 years ago. He took interest in my project of resurrecting a non-working farm in Albion. He assured me he would look out for my interests in the Legislature. And Scott has been a man of his word, which is a novelty in today’s politics. He has looked out for agriculture, the Second Amendment, and Maine’s wildlife. All issues near and dear to me.

He has earned my respect and admiration for his lifelong dedication to his community.

Ron Cushing

Albion

