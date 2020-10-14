Travis James Humphrey Photo courtesy of the artist
Travis James Humphrey will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. in Camden.
The singer-songwriter for Houlton will supply a night of blues and honky-tonk. Humphrey has opened for the likes of B.B. King, Bill Chinnock and Ricky Skaggs and has four albums of material to draw from including “The Roadhouse Gospel Hour.” You’ll hear a blend of originals and covers that may include Humphrey’s take on the traditional folk song “Man of Constant Sorrow.”
Can’t make it in person? Head to the Camden Opera House Facebook page where it will be live streamed. Donations to the venue’s Community Arts Fund are appreciated.
Tickets cost $10.
For more information, visit camdenoperahouse.com.
