Please vote to reelect Stanley Paige Zeigler to represent House District 96. Paige has shown that his practical, common-sense approach to the issues effectively brings people together for the benefit of all Mainers.
His reasonable approach to environmental policy grew out of working with the National Science Foundation while at sea. Working with scientists, he saw the need to keep our environment healthy.
As a logger in the north woods, he saw poor forestry management and wants our forests to be well managed to keep our Maine economy strong.
Tom Donahue
Montville
