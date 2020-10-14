Please vote to reelect Stanley Paige Zeigler to represent House District 96. Paige has shown that his practical, common-sense approach to the issues effectively brings people together for the benefit of all Mainers.

His reasonable approach to environmental policy grew out of working with the National Science Foundation while at sea. Working with scientists, he saw the need to keep our environment healthy.

As a logger in the north woods, he saw poor forestry management and wants our forests to be well managed to keep our Maine economy strong.

Tom Donahue
Montville

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles